CESC subsidiary secures LoA for setting up 300 MW solar power project with ESS

CESC subsidiary secures LoA for setting up 300 MW solar power project with ESS

Image

Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

Purvah Green Power (Purvah), a subsidiary of CESC, has today, duly acknowledged the receipt and acceptance of the Letter of Award dated 27 October 2025 issued by Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) to Purvah, pursuant to Purvah's response submitted on the Request for Selection for setting up of 2000 MW ISTS-connected Solar PV Power Projects with 1000 MW/ 4000 MWh Energy Storage Systems in India issued by SECI.

Purvah has been selected for setting up of Solar Power Project with ESS of 300 MW Contracted Capacity under Tariff-based Competitive Bidding.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Magellanic Cloud secures order from South Central Railways

Arisinfra Solutions enters into strategic partnership with Transcon Group and Amogaya Projects

Coforge inaugurates Data & AI Lab at IIT (BHU), Varanasi

Ola Electric receives ARAI Certification for its 4680 Bharat Cells

Fabtech Technologies announces strategic collaboration with KP Group

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 6:35 PM IST

