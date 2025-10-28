Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 06:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Arisinfra Solutions enters into strategic partnership with Transcon Group and Amogaya Projects

Arisinfra Solutions enters into strategic partnership with Transcon Group and Amogaya Projects

Image

Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

Arisinfra Solutions has through its subsidiary ArisUnitern RE Solutions (Unitern) entered into a strategic partnership with Mumbai-based Transcon Group and Bengaluru based Amogaya Projects, further strengthening its integrated model across material supply and value added services.

ArisUnitern RE Solutions will provide a comprehensive, full-scale engagement encompassing strategic planning, financial structuring, and complete execution and management. The value of the contract is Rs 9.6 crore.

Meanwhile, ArisUnitern RE Solutions will exclusively manage the end-to-end sales, marketing, branding, and CRM for the development, while also facilitating construction materials supply through the Arisinfra platform ensuring unified project execution and optimized value realization for Amogaya. The board size of the contract is Rs 8.75 crore and approximately Rs. 30 crore of revenue for Arisinfra Solutions through facilitating construction materials supply through the Arisinfra platform.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Coforge inaugurates Data & AI Lab at IIT (BHU), Varanasi

Coforge inaugurates Data & AI Lab at IIT (BHU), Varanasi

Ola Electric receives ARAI Certification for its 4680 Bharat Cells

Ola Electric receives ARAI Certification for its 4680 Bharat Cells

Fabtech Technologies announces strategic collaboration with KP Group

Fabtech Technologies announces strategic collaboration with KP Group

Oil India signs landmark MoUs with Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Numaligarh Refinery

Oil India signs landmark MoUs with Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Numaligarh Refinery

Lupin inaugurates new corporate offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey

Lupin inaugurates new corporate offices in Bridgewater, New Jersey

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 6:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate Today8th Pay Commission Latest UpdatesAmazon Mass LayoffThamma Box Office Collection Stocks To Buy TodayCyclone Montha NewsUS Visa NewsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon