Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 06:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Magellanic Cloud secures order from South Central Railways

Magellanic Cloud secures order from South Central Railways

Image

Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 6:50 PM IST

Through its subsidiary - Provigil Surveillance

Provigil Surveillance, the wholly owned subsidiary of Magellanic Cloud, has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from South Central Railway, Guntur Division (GNT Division), for the replacement of video surveillance at different locations at various railway stations and the provision of video recording facilities at relay rooms/ station master rooms across the Division.

The total value of the contract is Rs 2.40 crore. This project is designed to enhance passenger safety, station monitoring and asset protection while ensuring real-time visibility, cyber-secure data management, and improved operational efficiency through advanced video analytics and centralized control capabilities.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Arisinfra Solutions enters into strategic partnership with Transcon Group and Amogaya Projects

Arisinfra Solutions enters into strategic partnership with Transcon Group and Amogaya Projects

Coforge inaugurates Data & AI Lab at IIT (BHU), Varanasi

Coforge inaugurates Data & AI Lab at IIT (BHU), Varanasi

Ola Electric receives ARAI Certification for its 4680 Bharat Cells

Ola Electric receives ARAI Certification for its 4680 Bharat Cells

Fabtech Technologies announces strategic collaboration with KP Group

Fabtech Technologies announces strategic collaboration with KP Group

Oil India signs landmark MoUs with Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Numaligarh Refinery

Oil India signs landmark MoUs with Bharat Petroleum Corporation and Numaligarh Refinery

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 6:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate Today8th Pay Commission Latest UpdatesAmazon Mass LayoffThamma Box Office Collection Stocks To Buy TodayCyclone Montha NewsUS Visa NewsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon