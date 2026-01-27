CG Power & Industrial Solutions consolidated net profit rises 18.42% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.22% to Rs 3175.35 crore

Net profit of CG Power & Industrial Solutions rose 18.42% to Rs 284.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 240.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 26.22% to Rs 3175.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2515.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.3175.352515.6811.3913.16434.64363.26383.97334.86284.83240.53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News