CG Power & Industrial Solutions consolidated net profit rises 18.42% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 26.22% to Rs 3175.35 croreNet profit of CG Power & Industrial Solutions rose 18.42% to Rs 284.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 240.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 26.22% to Rs 3175.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2515.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales3175.352515.68 26 OPM %11.3913.16 -PBDT434.64363.26 20 PBT383.97334.86 15 NP284.83240.53 18
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Regal Entertainment & Consultants reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 5:04 PM IST