Tips Films reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.87 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Tips Films reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.87 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

Sales rise 361.36% to Rs 4.06 crore

Net Loss of Tips Films reported to Rs 2.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 361.36% to Rs 4.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales4.060.88 361 OPM %-77.83-276.14 -PBDT-2.66-1.76 -51 PBT-2.87-1.96 -46 NP-2.87-2.43 -18

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 5:04 PM IST

