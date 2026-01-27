Tips Films reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.87 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 361.36% to Rs 4.06 croreNet Loss of Tips Films reported to Rs 2.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.43 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 361.36% to Rs 4.06 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales4.060.88 361 OPM %-77.83-276.14 -PBDT-2.66-1.76 -51 PBT-2.87-1.96 -46 NP-2.87-2.43 -18
First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 5:04 PM IST