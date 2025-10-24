CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd slips for fifth straight session

CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd is quoting at Rs 727.05, down 0.79% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 2.21% in last one year as compared to a 6.74% rally in NIFTY and a 8.66% fall in the Nifty Energy index.
CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 727.05, down 0.79% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 25810.5. The Sensex is at 84253.8, down 0.36%.CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd has lost around 4.22% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 1.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 35619.15, up 0.17% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.37 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 17.76 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 723.45, down 1.25% on the day. CG Power & Industrial Solutions Ltd tumbled 2.21% in last one year as compared to a 6.74% rally in NIFTY and a 8.66% fall in the Nifty Energy index.
The PE of the stock is 112.14 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.
