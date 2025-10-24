Friday, October 24, 2025 | 01:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / BEML gains on inking MoU with Italy's Tesmec for Surface Miner equipment

BEML gains on inking MoU with Italy's Tesmec for Surface Miner equipment

Image

Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

BEML advanced 2.98% to Rs 4,532.65 after the company signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tesmec S.p.A., Italy, to introduce Surface Miner equipment for mining applications.

According to an exchange filing, the agreement is part of its normal course of business.

BEML is a leading multi-technology 'Schedule A' company under the Ministry of Defence. It operates in three verticals viz. defence & aerospace, mining & construction and rail & metro. As of 30 June 2025, the Government of India held a 53.86% stake in BEML.

The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 64.11 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with a net loss of Rs 70.47 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations declined marginally to Rs 633.99 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 634.08 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Shriram Finance Ltd spurts 1.44%, rises for fifth straight session

Shriram Finance Ltd spurts 1.44%, rises for fifth straight session

Cyient DLM appoints R M Subramanian as CFO

Cyient DLM appoints R M Subramanian as CFO

Sagar Cements gains after net loss narrows to Rs 42 cr in Q2 FY26

Sagar Cements gains after net loss narrows to Rs 42 cr in Q2 FY26

Miven Machine Tools reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Miven Machine Tools reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.15 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Rupee derivatives market turnover value clocks Rs 58 lakh crore in H1 of 2025

Rupee derivatives market turnover value clocks Rs 58 lakh crore in H1 of 2025

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 1:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayQ2 Results todayKurnool Bus Fire AccidentStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayGreen Card Holders RiskRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon