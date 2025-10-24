Friday, October 24, 2025 | 01:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Vedanta Ltd spurts 2.65%

Image

Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 1:31 PM IST

Vedanta Ltd is quoting at Rs 496.05, up 2.65% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 8.93% in last one year as compared to a 6.84% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.52% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

Vedanta Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 496.05, up 2.65% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.21% on the day, quoting at 25835.95. The Sensex is at 84295.59, down 0.31%. Vedanta Ltd has risen around 7.45% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Vedanta Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 2.78% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10241.85, up 1.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 199.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 100.9 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 497.3, up 2.9% on the day. Vedanta Ltd is up 8.93% in last one year as compared to a 6.84% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.52% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 12.55 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

