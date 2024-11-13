CG-VAK Software & Exports consolidated net profit declines 3.23% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 3.86% to Rs 19.42 croreNet profit of CG-VAK Software & Exports declined 3.23% to Rs 2.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 3.86% to Rs 19.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 20.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales19.4220.20 -4 OPM %16.8416.49 -PBDT3.603.68 -2 PBT3.193.29 -3 NP2.402.48 -3
