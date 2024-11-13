Kopran consolidated net profit declines 46.41% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 0.68% to Rs 151.56 croreNet profit of Kopran declined 46.41% to Rs 7.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 13.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 0.68% to Rs 151.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 152.59 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales151.56152.59 -1 OPM %9.7214.96 -PBDT13.5021.02 -36 PBT9.6418.25 -47 NP7.3813.77 -46
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content