Sales decline 6.64% to Rs 18.69 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 22.50% to Rs 9.23 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 2.17% to Rs 78.58 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 76.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of CG-VAK Software & Exports declined 31.68% to Rs 1.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.64% to Rs 18.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 20.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.18.6920.0278.5876.9113.2220.4815.9123.122.954.0314.0917.732.553.5912.4116.071.792.629.2311.91