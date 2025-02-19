Wednesday, February 19, 2025 | 09:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt standalone net profit declines 20.75% in the December 2024 quarter

Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt standalone net profit declines 20.75% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 19 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 26.86% to Rs 394.80 crore

Net profit of Chaitanya India Fin Credit Pvt declined 20.75% to Rs 54.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 68.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 26.86% to Rs 394.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 311.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales394.80311.22 27 OPM %50.5762.05 -PBDT73.7994.56 -22 PBT71.2491.38 -22 NP54.3568.58 -21

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Jharkhand Road Projects Implementation Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 21.28 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Jharkhand Road Projects Implementation Co reports standalone net loss of Rs 21.28 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Deutsche Investment India Pvt standalone net profit declines 83.41% in the December 2024 quarter

Deutsche Investment India Pvt standalone net profit declines 83.41% in the December 2024 quarter

Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam standalone net profit declines 21.19% in the December 2024 quarter

Rajasthan Rajya Vidyut Prasaran Nigam standalone net profit declines 21.19% in the December 2024 quarter

Vinayak Vanijya standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Vinayak Vanijya standalone net profit declines 60.00% in the December 2024 quarter

Bobshell Electrodes reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Bobshell Electrodes reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.12 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 19 2025 | 7:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchWho will be BJP's Delhi CM FaceGold Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEQuality Power IPO AllotmentApple iPhone SE Launch DateDRDO Internship 2025PAK vs NZ Playing 11KIIT Suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon