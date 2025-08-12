Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 07:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Chalet Hotels acquires land at Narendra Nagar in Uttarakhand

Chalet Hotels acquires land at Narendra Nagar in Uttarakhand

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 7:31 PM IST
Mahananda Spa and Resorts, a material wholly owned (unlisted) subsidiary of Chalet Hotels has acquired land admeasuring ~18,848 square meters at Narendra Nagar in Uttarakhand, for a cash consideration of Rs.60 crore. The land is in proximity of the existing hotel viz. The Westin Resort & Spa, Himalayas and is a strategic investment for expansion in a high end and deep leisure market.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

