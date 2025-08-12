SMT Engineering consolidated net profit rises 2036.36% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 5797.83% to Rs 27.13 croreNet profit of SMT Engineering rose 2036.36% to Rs 2.35 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.11 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 5797.83% to Rs 27.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales27.130.46 5798 OPM %14.384.35 -PBDT3.340.04 8250 PBT3.120.04 7700 NP2.350.11 2036
