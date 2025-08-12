Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 07:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Thermax collaborates with HydrogenPro

Thermax collaborates with HydrogenPro

Image

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

To offer market-ready alkaline technology-based solutions to support India's energy transition

Thermax has announced a strategic partnership with HydrogenPro, a leader within green hydrogen technology and systems, for alkaline electrolysers. As part of the technology licensing and agreement for supply of stacks, including any future upgrades and technical support from HydrogenPro, Thermax will have exclusive rights in India for the supply, installation, commissioning, and after-sales services of alkaline electrolyser systems based on HydrogenPro's technology, which will be effective immediately and available for deployment in ongoing Indian green hydrogen projects.

HydrogenPro brings world-class, proven electrolyser technology that fully complies with international standards and certifications. HydrogenPro's in-house expertise in advanced electrode development and coating serves as a key enabler for delivering high-efficiency systems.

 

Through a comprehensive technology transfer, Thermax will engineer and manufacture key systems and balance-of-plant components of the electrolyser for integration with stacks. Additionally, Thermax and HydrogenPro will collaborate on the joint development of advanced solutions to meet evolving market needs. As a significant first step, a state-of-the art test station for short stacks will be established at Thermax's facility in Pune.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Alembic announces change in directorate

Alembic announces change in directorate

DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations wins order from Indian Army

DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations wins order from Indian Army

Sterlite Technologies onboard senior executives to grow its optical solutions biz across US and Europe

Sterlite Technologies onboard senior executives to grow its optical solutions biz across US and Europe

SMT Engineering consolidated net profit rises 2036.36% in the June 2025 quarter

SMT Engineering consolidated net profit rises 2036.36% in the June 2025 quarter

Race Eco Chain consolidated net profit rises 218.18% in the June 2025 quarter

Race Eco Chain consolidated net profit rises 218.18% in the June 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 7:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayUS Tariff Hikes Slash India Diamond JobsQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Zyudus Lifescience Q1 ResultsJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon