Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Alembic announces change in directorate

Alembic announces change in directorate

Image

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

Appoints Udit Amin as MD with effect from 01 October 2025

The Board of Alembic at its meeting held on 12 August 2025 noted the following change in directorate:

Appointment of Udit Amin (DIN: 00244235), currently serving as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director, as Managing Director (KMP) of the Company for a period of 5 (five) years w.e.f. 1 October 2025.

Resignation of Malika Amin (DIN: 00242613) from the position of Managing Director & CEO of the Company w.e.f. 01 January 2026. She will continue serving the Board as Non-Executive Director, liable to retire by rotation.

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 7:02 PM IST

