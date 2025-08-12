Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 12:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations wins order from Indian Army

DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations wins order from Indian Army

Image

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

For supply of drones and establishment of drone lab

DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations announced that it has been awarded a work order worth Rs 99.67 lakh by the Indian Army - Ministry of Defence for the supply of drones and the establishment of an advanced Drone Lab. The project will significantly enhance the Army's drone training capabilities, providing military personnel with hands-on experience in reconnaissance, surveillance, and FPV (First Person View) drone applications.

The scope of work includes supplying a wide range of drones, such as Combat-Ready FPV Drones (10-inch and 7-inch), Surveillance Drones, Training Drones, and customized Nano Drones, along with setting up a state-of-the-art Drone Lab and integrated drone systems. This initiative is aimed at modernizing combat engineering training, improving real-time situational awareness, and boosting tactical efficiency within the regiment. The contract commenced on 08 August 2025 and is scheduled to be completed by 06 November 2025.

 

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 12:20 PM IST

