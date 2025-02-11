Business Standard

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 | 09:21 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chamanlal Setia Exports standalone net profit declines 25.02% in the December 2024 quarter

Chamanlal Setia Exports standalone net profit declines 25.02% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 9:15 AM IST

Sales decline 1.19% to Rs 395.30 crore

Net profit of Chamanlal Setia Exports declined 25.02% to Rs 29.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 38.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 1.19% to Rs 395.30 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 400.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales395.30400.07 -1 OPM %9.9913.00 -PBDT40.5453.45 -24 PBT38.7151.64 -25 NP29.0138.69 -25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

UTL Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2024 quarter

UTL Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Trans India House Impex standalone net profit declines 80.77% in the December 2024 quarter

Trans India House Impex standalone net profit declines 80.77% in the December 2024 quarter

Vasundhara Rasayans standalone net profit rises 5.07% in the December 2024 quarter

Vasundhara Rasayans standalone net profit rises 5.07% in the December 2024 quarter

Dhanlaxmi Cotex standalone net profit rises 267.39% in the December 2024 quarter

Dhanlaxmi Cotex standalone net profit rises 267.39% in the December 2024 quarter

Mangal Credit & Fincorp standalone net profit rises 21.68% in the December 2024 quarter

Mangal Credit & Fincorp standalone net profit rises 21.68% in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 7:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEUS Indian Deport controversyJEE Mains results 2025 Date300 km-long traffic jam in PrayagrajBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon