Sales decline 26.56% to Rs 2643.04 croreNet profit of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals rose 2.85% to Rs 96.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 94.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 26.56% to Rs 2643.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3598.67 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 23.36% to Rs 1275.80 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1034.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 35.31% to Rs 17966.41 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 27772.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
