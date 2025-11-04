Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals consolidated net profit rises 20.95% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 47.55% to Rs 6412.76 croreNet profit of Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals rose 20.95% to Rs 648.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 536.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 47.55% to Rs 6412.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4346.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales6412.764346.18 48 OPM %13.1318.18 -PBDT928.41868.88 7 PBT841.77785.62 7 NP648.76536.37 21
