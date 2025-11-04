Home First Finance Company India standalone net profit rises 42.96% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.92% to Rs 475.86 croreNet profit of Home First Finance Company India rose 42.96% to Rs 131.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 92.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 27.92% to Rs 475.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 371.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales475.86371.99 28 OPM %79.5880.17 -PBDT177.78123.98 43 PBT173.24120.36 44 NP131.8592.23 43
