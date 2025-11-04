Mafatlal Industries consolidated net profit rises 9.26% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.43% to Rs 1029.69 croreNet profit of Mafatlal Industries rose 9.26% to Rs 21.82 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19.97 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.43% to Rs 1029.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 995.52 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales1029.69995.52 3 OPM %2.371.85 -PBDT32.4929.65 10 PBT28.3025.90 9 NP21.8219.97 9
