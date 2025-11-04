Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.66 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 26.39% to Rs 0.53 croreNet Loss of Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance reported to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 26.39% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.530.72 -26 OPM %-132.08-22.22 -PBDT-0.70-0.17 -312 PBT-0.83-0.28 -196 NP-0.66-0.29 -128
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content