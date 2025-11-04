Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 06:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.66 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.66 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales decline 26.39% to Rs 0.53 crore

Net Loss of Stanrose Mafatlal Investment & Finance reported to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 26.39% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.530.72 -26 OPM %-132.08-22.22 -PBDT-0.70-0.17 -312 PBT-0.83-0.28 -196 NP-0.66-0.29 -128

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mafatlal Industries consolidated net profit rises 9.26% in the September 2025 quarter

Mafatlal Industries consolidated net profit rises 9.26% in the September 2025 quarter

Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle reports standalone net loss of Rs 49.11 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Bluestone Jewellery & Lifestyle reports standalone net loss of Rs 49.11 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Home First Finance Company India standalone net profit rises 42.96% in the September 2025 quarter

Home First Finance Company India standalone net profit rises 42.96% in the September 2025 quarter

Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products standalone net profit rises 86.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products standalone net profit rises 86.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Filatex India standalone net profit rises 253.23% in the September 2025 quarter

Filatex India standalone net profit rises 253.23% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 5:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAdani Ports Q2 Results 2025Gold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateLenskart IPO GMPQ2 Results TodayBihar Elections Phase 1School Holiday TomorrowUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon