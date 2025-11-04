Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products standalone net profit rises 86.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 28.07% to Rs 513.72 croreNet profit of Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products rose 86.29% to Rs 46.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 25.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 28.07% to Rs 513.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 401.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales513.72401.11 28 OPM %13.3310.57 -PBDT67.3038.23 76 PBT62.9934.26 84 NP46.8725.16 86
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content