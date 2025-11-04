Tuesday, November 04, 2025 | 06:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products standalone net profit rises 86.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products standalone net profit rises 86.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 04 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Sales rise 28.07% to Rs 513.72 crore

Net profit of Jubilant Agri & Consumer Products rose 86.29% to Rs 46.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 25.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 28.07% to Rs 513.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 401.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales513.72401.11 28 OPM %13.3310.57 -PBDT67.3038.23 76 PBT62.9934.26 84 NP46.8725.16 86

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Filatex India standalone net profit rises 253.23% in the September 2025 quarter

Filatex India standalone net profit rises 253.23% in the September 2025 quarter

Maral Overseas reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.78 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Maral Overseas reports standalone net loss of Rs 2.78 crore in the September 2025 quarter

BSE SME Game Changers Texfab weaves a premium debut

BSE SME Game Changers Texfab weaves a premium debut

Japanese markets tumble on tech stocks profit booking

Japanese markets tumble on tech stocks profit booking

China benchmark drops 0.41%

China benchmark drops 0.41%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 04 2025 | 5:47 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAdani Ports Q2 Results 2025Gold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateLenskart IPO GMPQ2 Results TodayBihar Elections Phase 1School Holiday TomorrowUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon