Chandrima Mercantiles standalone net profit declines 34.38% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 29.44% to Rs 4.41 croreNet profit of Chandrima Mercantiles declined 34.38% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 29.44% to Rs 4.41 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 6.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales4.416.25 -29 OPM %9.7513.92 -PBDT0.420.87 -52 PBT0.420.87 -52 NP0.420.64 -34
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content