UFM Industries standalone net profit declines 28.21% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 5.46% to Rs 31.54 croreNet profit of UFM Industries declined 28.21% to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 5.46% to Rs 31.54 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 33.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales31.5433.36 -5 OPM %2.412.40 -PBDT0.520.56 -7 PBT0.370.40 -8 NP0.280.39 -28
