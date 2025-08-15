Friday, August 15, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Virgo Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Virgo Global reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.19 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net Loss of Virgo Global reported to Rs 0.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.47 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales04.47 -100 OPM %0-5.15 -PBDT-0.19-0.23 17 PBT-0.19-0.23 17 NP-0.19-0.23 17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 9:21 AM IST

