Senthil Infotek reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 100.00% to Rs 0.04 croreSenthil Infotek reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2025 and during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.040.02 100 OPM %-50.000 -PBDT00 0 PBT00 0 NP00 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content