Chandrima Mercantiles standalone net profit rises 522.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 609.02% to Rs 57.36 croreNet profit of Chandrima Mercantiles rose 522.06% to Rs 4.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 609.02% to Rs 57.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales57.368.09 609 OPM %9.6611.37 -PBDT5.790.92 529 PBT5.790.92 529 NP4.230.68 522
