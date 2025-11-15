Saturday, November 15, 2025 | 05:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chandrima Mercantiles standalone net profit rises 522.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Chandrima Mercantiles standalone net profit rises 522.06% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 5:51 PM IST

Sales rise 609.02% to Rs 57.36 crore

Net profit of Chandrima Mercantiles rose 522.06% to Rs 4.23 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 609.02% to Rs 57.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 8.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales57.368.09 609 OPM %9.6611.37 -PBDT5.790.92 529 PBT5.790.92 529 NP4.230.68 522

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 5:30 PM IST

