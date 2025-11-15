Trio Mercantile & Trading reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 36.23% to Rs 0.44 croreNet loss of Trio Mercantile & Trading reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 36.23% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.69 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.440.69 -36 OPM %-56.82-13.04 -PBDT-0.070.06 PL PBT-0.070.06 PL NP-0.040.04 PL
