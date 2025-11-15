Parshwanath Corporation standalone net profit rises 56.25% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 133.33% to Rs 0.42 croreNet profit of Parshwanath Corporation rose 56.25% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 133.33% to Rs 0.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales0.420.18 133 OPM %52.38-16.67 -PBDT0.300.17 76 PBT0.300.17 76 NP0.250.16 56
