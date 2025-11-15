Aryavan Enterprise standalone net profit rises 112.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.38% to Rs 6.68 croreNet profit of Aryavan Enterprise rose 112.00% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 4.38% to Rs 6.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 6.40 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales6.686.40 4 OPM %0.304.53 -PBDT0.610.33 85 PBT0.610.33 85 NP0.530.25 112
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content