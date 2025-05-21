EIH consolidated net profit rises 13.46% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.62% to Rs 827.45 croreNet profit of EIH rose 13.46% to Rs 252.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 222.93 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.62% to Rs 827.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 741.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 15.70% to Rs 739.45 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 639.10 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.23% to Rs 2743.15 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2511.27 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales827.45741.34 12 2743.152511.27 9 OPM %42.4041.02 -37.0836.91 - PBDT410.09354.03 16 1190.811056.00 13 PBT377.11321.50 17 1056.34924.51 14 NP252.94222.93 13 739.45639.10 16
