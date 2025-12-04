Chemmanur Credits & Investments standalone net profit rises 692.68% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Sales rise 68.17% to Rs 43.86 croreNet profit of Chemmanur Credits & Investments rose 692.68% to Rs 3.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 68.17% to Rs 43.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales43.8626.08 68 OPM %56.7735.28 -PBDT5.973.01 98 PBT4.851.78 172 NP3.250.41 693
