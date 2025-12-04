Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chemmanur Credits & Investments standalone net profit rises 692.68% in the September 2025 quarter

Chemmanur Credits & Investments standalone net profit rises 692.68% in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Sales rise 68.17% to Rs 43.86 crore

Net profit of Chemmanur Credits & Investments rose 692.68% to Rs 3.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 68.17% to Rs 43.86 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 26.08 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales43.8626.08 68 OPM %56.7735.28 -PBDT5.973.01 98 PBT4.851.78 172 NP3.250.41 693

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Svatantra Microfin Pvt standalone net profit declines 9.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Svatantra Microfin Pvt standalone net profit declines 9.57% in the September 2025 quarter

Jhajjar Power standalone net profit rises 16.75% in the September 2025 quarter

Jhajjar Power standalone net profit rises 16.75% in the September 2025 quarter

Annapurna Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 461.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Annapurna Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 461.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Ascend Telecom Infrastructure Pvt standalone net profit declines 25.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Ascend Telecom Infrastructure Pvt standalone net profit declines 25.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Nuvama Wealth & Investment standalone net profit rises 88.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Nuvama Wealth & Investment standalone net profit rises 88.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDelhi MCD Bypolls ResultsEPFO Pension Increase NewsManipur GST Amendment BillYouTube Recap FeatureAravalli RowPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon