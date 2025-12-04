Ascend Telecom Infrastructure Pvt standalone net profit declines 25.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Sales rise 2.13% to Rs 618.60 croreNet profit of Ascend Telecom Infrastructure Pvt declined 25.29% to Rs 38.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 51.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.13% to Rs 618.60 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 605.70 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales618.60605.70 2 OPM %50.6558.25 -PBDT203.90252.40 -19 PBT39.7068.50 -42 NP38.1051.00 -25
