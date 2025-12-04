Nuvama Wealth & Investment standalone net profit rises 88.88% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Sales rise 25.09% to Rs 516.01 croreNet profit of Nuvama Wealth & Investment rose 88.88% to Rs 66.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 35.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 25.09% to Rs 516.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 412.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales516.01412.51 25 OPM %36.1232.60 -PBDT100.8857.42 76 PBT89.6147.58 88 NP66.7535.34 89
