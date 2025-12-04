Annapurna Finance Pvt standalone net profit rises 461.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?
Sales decline 7.23% to Rs 508.27 croreNet profit of Annapurna Finance Pvt rose 461.05% to Rs 5.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 7.23% to Rs 508.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 547.88 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales508.27547.88 -7 OPM %42.9239.00 -PBDT11.315.34 112 PBT7.161.28 459 NP5.330.95 461
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Make smarter market moves with The Smart Investor. Daily insights on buzzing stocks and actionable information to guide your investment decisions delivered to your inbox.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content