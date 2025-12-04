Thursday, December 04, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jhajjar Power standalone net profit rises 16.75% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Dec 04 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 3.29% to Rs 975.70 crore

Net profit of Jhajjar Power rose 16.75% to Rs 48.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 41.80 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 3.29% to Rs 975.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1008.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales975.701008.90 -3 OPM %14.4913.91 -PBDT119.70110.40 8 PBT66.4056.90 17 NP48.8041.80 17

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 04 2025 | 7:34 AM IST

