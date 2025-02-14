Business Standard

Friday, February 14, 2025 | 09:25 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.63 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.63 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 9:23 AM IST

Sales decline 12.31% to Rs 8.83 crore

Net Loss of Chennai Meenakshi Multispeciality Hospital reported to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 12.31% to Rs 8.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 10.07 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales8.8310.07 -12 OPM %-4.192.68 -PBDT-0.340.19 PL PBT-0.65-0.11 -491 NP-0.63-0.04 -1475

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ardi Investments & Trading Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Ardi Investments & Trading Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.17 crore in the December 2024 quarter

City Pulse Multiventures standalone net profit rises 176.19% in the December 2024 quarter

City Pulse Multiventures standalone net profit rises 176.19% in the December 2024 quarter

Lorenzini Apparels reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.62 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Lorenzini Apparels reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.62 crore in the December 2024 quarter

M K Proteins standalone net profit declines 44.35% in the December 2024 quarter

M K Proteins standalone net profit declines 44.35% in the December 2024 quarter

Balgopal Commercial reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Balgopal Commercial reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.27 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 7:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayPM Modi US VisitGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEValentine's Day 2025 WishesASUS launches in IndiaBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon