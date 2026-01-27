Chennai Petroleum Corporation consolidated net profit rises 4719.97% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 21.34% to Rs 15683.17 croreNet profit of Chennai Petroleum Corporation rose 4719.97% to Rs 1001.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 20.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 21.34% to Rs 15683.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12925.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales15683.1712925.36 21 OPM %9.421.87 -PBDT1488.68177.46 739 PBT1331.4024.44 5348 NP1001.5920.78 4720
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
HDFC Ergo General Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 168.01% in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 9:04 AM IST