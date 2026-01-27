Chennai Petroleum Corporation consolidated net profit rises 4719.97% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.34% to Rs 15683.17 crore

Net profit of Chennai Petroleum Corporation rose 4719.97% to Rs 1001.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 20.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 21.34% to Rs 15683.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12925.36 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.15683.1712925.369.421.871488.68177.461331.4024.441001.5920.78

