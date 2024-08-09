Business Standard
Cheviot Company standalone net profit rises 57.20% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales decline 18.37% to Rs 94.72 crore
Net profit of Cheviot Company rose 57.20% to Rs 26.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 16.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 18.37% to Rs 94.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 116.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales94.72116.03 -18 OPM %8.8210.39 -PBDT32.7522.29 47 PBT31.1120.67 51 NP26.5216.87 57
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

