Uni Abex Alloy Products standalone net profit declines 15.38% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.18% to Rs 43.98 croreNet profit of Uni Abex Alloy Products declined 15.38% to Rs 7.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.18% to Rs 43.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 45.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales43.9845.90 -4 OPM %21.9926.14 -PBDT10.9012.53 -13 PBT9.7511.63 -16 NP7.268.58 -15
