Uni Abex Alloy Products standalone net profit declines 15.38% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Uni Abex Alloy Products declined 15.38% to Rs 7.26 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 8.58 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 4.18% to Rs 43.98 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 45.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.43.9845.9021.9926.1410.9012.539.7511.637.268.58