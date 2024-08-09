Igarashi Motors India standalone net profit rises 470.63% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 31.99% to Rs 222.07 crore

Net profit of Igarashi Motors India rose 470.63% to Rs 8.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 31.99% to Rs 222.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 168.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.222.07168.2511.409.6423.3114.0510.921.938.161.43