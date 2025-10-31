Friday, October 31, 2025 | 04:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China benchmark down 0.81%

China benchmark down 0.81%

Image

Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Asian stocks ended mixed on Friday, with Japan's Nikkei hitting a record high on the back of a weaker yen and strong gains in the tech sector while Chinese and Hong Kong markets retreated after a survey showed China's factory activity shrank for a seventh month in October.

Easing U.S.-China tensions as well as strong earnings from e-commerce giant Amazon and iPhone maker Apple helped limit regional losses, if any.

China's Shanghai Composite index fell 0.81 percent to 3,954.79 after an official survey showed a measure of China's manufacturing activity contracted more than expected to hit a six-month low of 49.0 in October, down 0.8 percentage points from the previous month.

 

The non-manufacturing PMI edged up to 50.1 from 50.0 in the previous month, matching expectations.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty November futures trade at premium

Nifty November futures trade at premium

Sensex settles 466 pts lower, Nifty ends below 25,750 mark; PSU bank shares rally

Sensex settles 466 pts lower, Nifty ends below 25,750 mark; PSU bank shares rally

Board of Aptus Value Housing Finance India recommends interim dividend

Board of Aptus Value Housing Finance India recommends interim dividend

Poonawalla Fincorp allots NCDs aggregating Rs 1010 cr

Poonawalla Fincorp allots NCDs aggregating Rs 1010 cr

Vedanta drops after Q2 profit dips 38% YoY

Vedanta drops after Q2 profit dips 38% YoY

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 4:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListResident Evil Requiem Pre-OrdersQ2 Results TodayTata Motors DemergerLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon