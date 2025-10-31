Friday, October 31, 2025 | 04:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty November futures trade at premium

Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Bharat Electronics (BEL), HDFC Bank and Shriram Finance were top traded contracts.

The Nifty November 2025 futures closed at 25,907.10, a premium of 185 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,722.10 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index fell 155.75 points or 0.60% to 25,722.10.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, rose 0.70% to 12.15.

Bharat Electronics (BEL), HDFC Bank and Shriram Finance were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The November 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 25 November 2025.

 

Sensex settles 466 pts lower, Nifty ends below 25,750 mark; PSU bank shares rally

Board of Aptus Value Housing Finance India recommends interim dividend

Poonawalla Fincorp allots NCDs aggregating Rs 1010 cr

Vedanta drops after Q2 profit dips 38% YoY

NDA releases joint Sankalp Patra for Bihar Assembly Election 2025

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

