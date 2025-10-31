Friday, October 31, 2025 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Poonawalla Fincorp allots NCDs aggregating Rs 1010 cr

Poonawalla Fincorp allots NCDs aggregating Rs 1010 cr

Image

Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

On private placement basis

Poonawalla Fincorp has approved allotment of 1,00,000 secured redeemable, rated, listed, fully paid-up non-convertible debentures of Rs 1,00,000/- each amounting to Rs 1000 crore through PFL NCD Series 'G2' STRPP I FY 2025-26 and 1,00,000 secured, redeemable, rated, listed, partly-paid non-convertible debentures of Rs 1,00,000/- each (Paid-up value of Rs 1,000/- per debenture) amounting to Rs 10 crore (1st Tranche) and Balance Subscription Payment - Mechanism is mentioned in Key Information Document through PFL NCD Series 'G3' STRPP II FY 2025-26 aggregating to Rs 1010 crore through private placement.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bandhan Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Bandhan Bank Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Volumes jump at Navin Fluorine International Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Navin Fluorine International Ltd counter

Cipla slides 5% in two days after management rejig, Q2 results

Cipla slides 5% in two days after management rejig, Q2 results

Sicagen India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.14 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sicagen India reports consolidated net profit of Rs 4.14 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Strides Pharma Science consolidated net profit rises 77.52% in the September 2025 quarter

Strides Pharma Science consolidated net profit rises 77.52% in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 2:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025November Bank Holiday ListThryoid Disorder Fact CheckQ2 Results TodayTata Motors DemergerLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon