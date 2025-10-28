Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 03:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China benchmark edges down 0.22%

China benchmark edges down 0.22%

Image

Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 3:51 PM IST
Asian stocks fell in cautious trade on Tuesday as investors locked in some profits after recent gains.

Amid global trade tensions, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China today signed an upgraded version of their Free Trade Agreement (FTA) during the summit in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.22 percent to 3,988.22 and Hong Kong's Hang Seng index dipped 0.33 percent to 26,346.14.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

TVS Motor Company consolidated net profit rises 41.93% in the September 2025 quarter

TVS Motor Company consolidated net profit rises 41.93% in the September 2025 quarter

TVS Motor Q2 PAT climbs 37% YoY to Rs 906 cr

TVS Motor Q2 PAT climbs 37% YoY to Rs 906 cr

Newgen Software sizzles after Q2 PAT jumps 17% YoY to Rs 82 cr

Newgen Software sizzles after Q2 PAT jumps 17% YoY to Rs 82 cr

Cabinet approves Terms of Reference of 8th Central Pay Commission

Cabinet approves Terms of Reference of 8th Central Pay Commission

SEBI issues proposal to standardize mutual fund KYC and folio opening norms

SEBI issues proposal to standardize mutual fund KYC and folio opening norms

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 3:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksAmazon Mass LayoffThamma Box Office Collection Stocks To Buy TodayCyclone Montha NewsUS Visa NewsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon