TVS Motor Company consolidated net profit rises 41.93% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 24.33% to Rs 14051.22 croreNet profit of TVS Motor Company rose 41.93% to Rs 795.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 560.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 24.33% to Rs 14051.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11301.68 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales14051.2211301.68 24 OPM %15.0214.37 -PBDT1543.711146.81 35 PBT1223.29887.52 38 NP795.48560.49 42
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content