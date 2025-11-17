Monday, November 17, 2025 | 05:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / China benchmark ends 0.46% lower

China benchmark ends 0.46% lower

Image

Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 5:04 PM IST
Asian shares ended mixed on Monday as investors braced for a barrage of U.S. economic data and a spat over Taiwan threatened ties between China and Japan.

The U.S. Commerce Department's Bureau of Economic Analysis said on Friday it was working to update its schedule of economic data releases affected by the recently ended government shutdown.

The September nonfarm payrolls report is due on Thursday, but more up-to-date labor and price figures are not due until next month.

The dollar gained in Asian trade while gold edged lower as investors scaled back expectations of a December rate cut from the U.S. Federal Reserve following cautious comments from Fed officials.

 

Oil prices fell nearly 1 percent after a Russian export terminal resumed operations.

China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 0.46 percent to 3,972.04 as a diplomatic rift with Japan worsened and the United States said it aims to finalize rare earths deal with China by Thanksgiving. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index fell 0.71 percent to 26,384.28 on Fed policy uncertainty.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Dollar index edges higher

Nifty November futures trade at premium

India's capital markets could soon become preferred destination for household savings, says SEBI Chairman

LTIMindtree to implement SAP's Digital Core - S/4HANA for Convatec

Praveg slips after reporting dismal Q2 performance

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 4:47 PM IST

