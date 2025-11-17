Monday, November 17, 2025 | 05:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar index edges higher

Dollar index edges higher

Image

Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

The dollar index edged higher on Monday as investors eagerly await a slew of pending economic releases that was delayed on account of US government shutdown. Meanwhile, recent hawkish comments from US fed officials have reduced possibility of a near term rate cut. The dollar index is recovering from a two and half week low and is currently quoting at 99.25. Kansas City Fed President Jeffery Schmid said on Friday that monetary policy should lean against demand growth, adding that current Fed policy is modestly restrictive, which he believes is appropriate. Moreover, St. Louis Fed President Alberto Musalem said Thursday that rates are now closer to neutral than restrictive and the US economy remains resilient. Musalem stressed the need for caution, noting there is limited room to ease without risking overly accommodative policy.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Nifty November futures trade at premium

Nifty November futures trade at premium

India's capital markets could soon become preferred destination for household savings, says SEBI Chairman

India's capital markets could soon become preferred destination for household savings, says SEBI Chairman

LTIMindtree to implement SAP's Digital Core - S/4HANA for Convatec

LTIMindtree to implement SAP's Digital Core - S/4HANA for Convatec

Praveg slips after reporting dismal Q2 performance

Praveg slips after reporting dismal Q2 performance

Sensex gains 320 pts; realty shares in demand

Sensex gains 320 pts; realty shares in demand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 4:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1Rupee TodayPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon